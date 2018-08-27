Justin Bieber Just Dropped $5 Million On A Mansion In Southern Ontario

Justin Bieber reportedly dropped $5 million on a mansion in Southern Ontario! Perhaps this will be the home that he and Hailey Baldwin will be living in after they get married next year!

The 101-acre property is located on Puslinch Lake (Cambridge) with 9,000 square feet!

The couple has been seen several times around Southern Ontario the past two weeks. They’ve made trips to Tim Hortons, and the local mall in Stratford and were there for the birth of Justin’s newest half-sister. Bieber has also been great about taking pics with fans!