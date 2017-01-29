Justin Bieber Plays In NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout

Hockey could be Justin Bieber’s second career!

He played really well during the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout Saturday night. Wayne Gretzky was the coach.



Amazing. #NHLAllStar A photo posted by NHL (@nhl) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Earlier in the game he was pinned up against the glass by Chris Pronger and a photographer managed to capture the shot. Of course, it’s circling social media but Bieber came back strong and helped Eric Lindros score a goal.

Main Image via etcanada.com