Justin Bieber Plays In NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout

Justin Bieber is playing hockey? What Do You Mean?

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities

Hockey could be Justin Bieber’s second career!

He played really well during the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout Saturday night. Wayne Gretzky was the coach.
 

Amazing. #NHLAllStar

A photo posted by NHL (@nhl) on

 

Earlier in the game he was pinned up against the glass by Chris Pronger and a photographer managed to capture the shot. Of course, it’s circling social media but Bieber came back strong and helped Eric Lindros score a goal.

Main Image via etcanada.com

