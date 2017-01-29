Justin Bieber Plays In NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout
Justin Bieber is playing hockey? What Do You Mean?
Hockey could be Justin Bieber’s second career!
He played really well during the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout Saturday night. Wayne Gretzky was the coach.
Earlier in the game he was pinned up against the glass by Chris Pronger and a photographer managed to capture the shot. Of course, it’s circling social media but Bieber came back strong and helped Eric Lindros score a goal.
Is it too late now to say sorry? #NHLAllStar
WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/2XyPuojWBR pic.twitter.com/yJQedLh8wR
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2017
.@justinbieber is getting ready for the All-Star Celebrity Shootout! Game starts at 2:15pm. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/dbMApZTwxM
— #LAKings (@LAKings) January 28, 2017
.@88EricLindros nets the rebound for a Team @OfficialGretzky goal. @justinbieber picks up the assist. #NHLAllStar https://t.co/2XyPuojWBR pic.twitter.com/F7GctjviR6
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2017