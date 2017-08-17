Justin Bieber Releases New Song “Friends”

The Summer of Bieber continues. Justin Bieber already had a huge summer hit on his hands, thanks to his part on Luis Fonsi’s smash Despacito.

On Monday, Bieber and hitmaker BloodPop teased fans with the promise that a collaboration was coming.

Can we still be friends — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 13, 2017

As promised, the new track “Friends” dropped Thursday at noon. The song is a hit on social media, with fans on twitter absolutely losing their minds.

me after hearing the first second of the song #FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/J0JlmydGpC — FRIENDS OUT NOW (@holdingonshawn_) August 17, 2017

TALENTED BRILLIANT INCREDIBLE AMAZING SHOW STOPPING SPECTACULAR NEVER THE SAME TOTALLY UNIQUE https://t.co/LyJGSQAX49 — milica / pinned (@woIfle) August 17, 2017

Listen to the full track below. What do you think of Bieber’s latest?

Bieber has not released new solo records since the release of “Purpose”