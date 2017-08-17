Justin Bieber Releases New Song “Friends”
The Pop Star Collaborated With BloodPop On His Newest Track
The Summer of Bieber continues. Justin Bieber already had a huge summer hit on his hands, thanks to his part on Luis Fonsi’s smash Despacito.
On Monday, Bieber and hitmaker BloodPop teased fans with the promise that a collaboration was coming.
As promised, the new track “Friends” dropped Thursday at noon. The song is a hit on social media, with fans on twitter absolutely losing their minds.
Listen to the full track below. What do you think of Bieber’s latest?
Bieber has not released new solo records since the release of “Purpose”