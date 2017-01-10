Justin Bieber still has Egg on his Face!

The victim of Justin Bieber’s infamous egging attack is fighting the singer’s efforts to cap his lawsuit payout at $25,000, insisting his damage exceeds $1 million. The Egg toss dates back to 2014 and although criminal charges have been dropped, the neighbour is now seeking damages in a civil lawsuit.. Bieber’s lawyers recently offered $25,000 to settle the suit and cover his former neighbours’ “pain and suffering, emotional distress and property damage,” but Schwartz (the neighbour) believes he deserves much more.

And speaking of Biebs…

Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt have reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum and will work together to reunify their family…

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions…

Private judges are often used in high-profile divorce cases, keeping many details of a breakup out of the public eye while a final judgment is negotiated.

According to Poll Star Pro, Drake and Future’s “Summer Sixteen” tour is now the high-grossing hip hop tour of all time.

Between the months of July 2016 and October 2016, both rappers toured the country and performed in one sold out show after the next. In total, they hit up 54 tour dates and made a reported $85 million in ticket sales. Drizzy dethroned Jay Z and Kanye West’s “Watch The Throne” tour, which brought in $75 million from October 2011 to June 2012. This feat is quite major when you consider the fact that Drake had to cancel the remainder of the tour because of an ankle injury. “Drake suffered a severe ankle injury during the tour which he did his best to power through.