Justin Timberlake Announces ‘Man Of The Woods’ Tour

Justin Timberlake is returning to the stage! Just a few days after dropping his new single “Filthy“, JT has announced he’ll be hitting the road for “The Man of the Woods” Tour.

Timberlake will kick off the tour in Toronto on Toronto Mar. 13. He’ll hit 27 cities, before wrapping things up with a show in his hometown of Memphis May 30.

“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea,” Timberlake said in a teaser-trailer “The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life?”

The promotional video shows JT rehearsing choreography and practicing vocal warm-ups.

Pre-sale starts Wednesday. Check out the full list of tour dates below:

March 13 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

March 18 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 25 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 27 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 31 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Apr. 2 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Apr. 4 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Apr. 8 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Apr. 12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Apr. 14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Apr. 24 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Apr. 28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 2 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 5 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 7 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

May 9 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

May 14 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

May 15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

May 18 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

May 19 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

May 23 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 27 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum