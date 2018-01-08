Justin Timberlake Announces ‘Man Of The Woods’ Tour
The Tour Will Kick Off In Toronto March 13th
Justin Timberlake is returning to the stage! Just a few days after dropping his new single “Filthy“, JT has announced he’ll be hitting the road for “The Man of the Woods” Tour.
Timberlake will kick off the tour in Toronto on Toronto Mar. 13. He’ll hit 27 cities, before wrapping things up with a show in his hometown of Memphis May 30.
“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea,” Timberlake said in a teaser-trailer “The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life?”
The promotional video shows JT rehearsing choreography and practicing vocal warm-ups.
Pre-sale starts Wednesday. Check out the full list of tour dates below:
March 13 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
March 18 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 25 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 27 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 31 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Apr. 2 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Apr. 4 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Apr. 8 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Apr. 12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Apr. 14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Apr. 24 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Apr. 28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 2 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 5 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 7 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
May 9 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
May 14 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 18 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
May 19 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
May 23 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 27 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum