Justin Timberlake Answers The Question We’ve All Been Asking Since 2006!

When you brought sexy back, where did it go in the first place?

By Dirt/Divas

JT made an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last night and finally answered the question that we have all been wondering. When Justin brought sexy back, where did it go?

“Sexy… was actually just the name of my neighbour’s rabbit,” Timberlake tells Colbert. “You see, they were in Nebraska for the weekend and I was pet-sitting. But they were worried I wouldn’t return the rabbit! So I wanted to assure them, via song, that I was indeed bringing Sexy back.”

 

