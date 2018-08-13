Listen Live

Justin Timberlake Is Also An Author

It's release date is set for October!

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Kool Celebrities

He’s brought sexy back on more than one occasion, but he can now add “author” to his impressive list of accomplishments.

JT announced on Twitter this weekend that’s he’s coming out with a book in October! It’s apparently about his creative process through photo’s and his personal archives that goes back to him being a kid in Tennessee to his family now with wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas.

