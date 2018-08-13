Justin Timberlake Is Also An Author
It's release date is set for October!
He’s brought sexy back on more than one occasion, but he can now add “author” to his impressive list of accomplishments.
JT announced on Twitter this weekend that’s he’s coming out with a book in October! It’s apparently about his creative process through photo’s and his personal archives that goes back to him being a kid in Tennessee to his family now with wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas.
Guys, I have some news! I’ve been working on this for a while now and I am happy to finally give you a first look at my first book, #Hindsight. I’m looking forward to sharing these pictures and stories with you. It’s coming out October 30th! https://t.co/m7vBgzxviP pic.twitter.com/GrtjULtvgI
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) August 10, 2018