Justin Timberlake Is Featured On The Foo Fighters New Album

We did not see this coming.

For months, Dave Grohl has been teasing the fact that their new record will have a guest appearance from “probably the biggest pop star in the world”. Turns out, he wasn’t exaggerating.

According to a new Rolling Stone profile of the band, Justin Timberlake will make an appearance on the Foo’s upcoming release “Concrete & Gold”. In the profile, we learn that a friendship between Dave Grohl and Timberlake evolved the old fashioned way – over music and whiskey.

“[Timberlake] listened to what the Foos were doing and liked what he heard, and pretty soon he and Grohl were hanging out regularly. “We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot,” Grohl says. “He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but – I just want to be able to tell my friends.’ ” So the band had him add some “la la la’s” to one track. “He nailed it,” Grohl says. “I’m telling you – the guy’s going somewhere.”

Concrete and Gold also has an appearance from Paul McCartney on drums and a choir that features Boys II Men’s Shawn Shockton. Drummer Taylor Hawkins calls it “our most psychadelic album, and our weirdest”. Concrete and Gold is due out Friday.