Justin Timberlake Reportedly Finalizing Super Bowl Deal

13 years after the infamous “wardrobe malfunction”, Justin Timberlake is reportedly in talks to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

According to a report in US Weekly, the 10-time Grammy winner has been asked to take the stage at the NFL championship in Minneapolis on February 4. It would be Timberlake’s first appearance at the event since 2004, when JT joined Janet Jackson for “Rock Your Body” and caused a stir when he pulled part of her costume off at the end of the song. They outrage was fast and furious, they both apologized and the FCC implemented a 5 second delay during live performances.

The news has been met with mixed responses on social media. Many fans have been critical of the way Timberlake handled the incident, and think it was Janet Jackson who took the majority of the blame for the incident.

if Justin Timberlake is actually the super bowl half time performer the entire performance better be one long ass apology to Janet Jackson. — noahilistic (@NOAHKEEN) September 27, 2017

My only problem w/ Justin Timberlake is how he’s been able to flourish post-Super Bowl drama & how he never really shared the blame w/ Janet — Khalil (@kbyrd2) September 27, 2017

This is disgusting!!! Justin Timberlake, America, and the NFL owe Janet Jackson an apology. https://t.co/baGtvMfsFk — Fergie’s Last Fan (@deaddilf69) September 27, 2017

Yo @NFL if y’all are really planning on having #JustinTimberlake at the Super Bowl then it’s about time you apologized to @JanetJackson — ksonke (@kamto_kevin) September 27, 2017

There has been speculation on whether Jay-Z would join Timberlake for the performance, but the report says “so far, it will be just Justin”. Do you think JT deserves to be there? Comment below!