Listen Live

Justin Timberlake to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

On February 4th In Minneapolis

By Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines

Pop star Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headlining act of the Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show.

This will be Timberlake’s third appearance on stage, having previously appeared in 2002 and 2004. His 2004 appearance alongside Janet Jackson was shrouded in controversy after a ‘wardrobe malfunction’ exposed her breast on live TV.

According to a press release from the NFL:

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. Last year’s show was the most-watched musical event of all-time across all platforms and the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime performance in history through broadcast and digital channels, reaching more than 150 million unique people, garnering more than 80 million views and totaling 260 million minutes watched.”

Justin Timberlake announced his performance via Twitter yesterday.

Related posts

Say Goodbye To Justin Bieber’s Abs…

Watch: P!nk Gets Interviewed By 5 Year Old Madelyn Mannette

WATCH: Kate Middleton Dance With Paddington Bear

The New Black Panther Trailer Is Here

Watch: Netflix Shares Final “Stranger Things” Trailer

Netflix Shares ‘Friday The 13th’ Themed ‘Stranger Things’ Teaser

Game of Thrones Season 8 to be Delayed for a Real-Life Wedding

Taylor Swift Was Inspired By Tom Petty

WATCH: Justin Timberlake & Kate Winslet Movie Trailer