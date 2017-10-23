Justin Timberlake to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pop star Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headlining act of the Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show.

This will be Timberlake’s third appearance on stage, having previously appeared in 2002 and 2004. His 2004 appearance alongside Janet Jackson was shrouded in controversy after a ‘wardrobe malfunction’ exposed her breast on live TV.

According to a press release from the NFL:

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. Last year’s show was the most-watched musical event of all-time across all platforms and the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime performance in history through broadcast and digital channels, reaching more than 150 million unique people, garnering more than 80 million views and totaling 260 million minutes watched.”

Justin Timberlake announced his performance via Twitter yesterday.