Justin Timberlake Will Be In Canada This Summer Filming A New Movie!

According to reports, JT will play Neil Bogart, a big wig music executive in an up coming biopic.

The new film is called “Spinning Gold” and JT will portray Bogart, the founder of Casablanca Records.

Bogart launched acts like Gladys Knight, Kiss, Donna Summer, The Village People, Lipps, Inc., and Parliament.

JT and Bogart’s son, Timothy wrote the screenplay and will co direct. Bogart died of cancer in 1982 at 39.