Justin Trudeau Jogs Through Vancouver Prom

Totally oblivious.

By Kool Celebrities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was going for a job along the Stanley Park Seawall in Vancouver, completely oblivious to the fact that a group of high school grads were hanging out there taking photos for their prom. 

The students noticed him and started yelling for him to get in a photo with them, so he did!

Trudeau’s photographer Adam Scotti tweeted a photo.

How cool is that to get the Prime Minister of Canada in your prom photos!

Images via cbc.ca

