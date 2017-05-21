Justin Trudeau Jogs Through Vancouver Prom
Totally oblivious.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was going for a job along the Stanley Park Seawall in Vancouver, completely oblivious to the fact that a group of high school grads were hanging out there taking photos for their prom.
The students noticed him and started yelling for him to get in a photo with them, so he did!
Trudeau’s photographer Adam Scotti tweeted a photo.
How cool is that to get the Prime Minister of Canada in your prom photos!
Images via cbc.ca