Justin Trudeau on the cover of SKY Magazine
Read it on your next Delta Flight...
The Prime Minister is on the cover of the July 2017 cover of Delta’s inflight Magazine, SKY, just ahead of the Canada Day weekend.
.@Delta celebrates Canada’s 150th with fare sale; Prime Minister Trudeau Sky cover story https://t.co/cZzPHjxggm pic.twitter.com/wwZdjPnCs7
— Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) June 27, 2017
The socks in this cover are quite tame compared to what we are normally used to, but most of the comments on social media have taken the opportunity the question his choice of pose…
“sup preppy” pic.twitter.com/ZXYWWUVqzR
— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 27, 2017
If all of Justin Trudeau’s magazine covers could be inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer moving forward, that would be great. pic.twitter.com/Si95ILTmJC
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 27, 2017
CC Image Courtesy of Women Deliver via Flickr