Justin Trudeau on the cover of SKY Magazine

Read it on your next Delta Flight...

By Kool Celebrities, Kool Travel

The Prime Minister is on the cover of the July 2017 cover of Delta’s inflight Magazine, SKY, just ahead of the Canada Day weekend.

The socks in this cover are quite tame compared to what we are normally used to, but most of the comments on social media have taken the opportunity the question his choice of pose…

CC Image Courtesy of Women Deliver via Flickr

