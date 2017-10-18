Justin Trudeau Releases A Statement On Gord Downie

The tributes continue to pour in for Canadian legend Gord Downie, who passed away Tuesday night at the age of 53.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave an emotional statement from Parliament Hill this morning. “We are less as a country without Gord Downie in it” a tearful Trudeau stated, “Gord was my friend, but he was everyone’s friend … our buddy Gord, who loved this country with everything he had”.

Trudeau also tweeted about the loss, saying there will never be another like Gord.

Canada’s identity & culture are richer for Gord Downie’s work. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 18, 2017

The Prime Minister’s office released a statement on the passing of Downie as well, applauding his work in the country that he loved so much

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of Gord Downie: “For almost five decades, Gord Downie uncovered and told the stories of Canada. He was the frontman of one of Canada’s most iconic bands, a rock star, artist, and poet whose evocative lyrics came to define a country. “The Tragically Hip’s music invited us to explore places we had never been – from Mistaken Point to Churchill – and helped us understand each other, while capturing the complexity and vastness of the place we call home. “Gord’s command of language was profound. He painted landscapes with his words, elevating Canadian geography, historical figures, and myths. When he spoke, he gave us goosebumps and made us proud to be Canadian. Our identity and culture are richer because of his music, which was always raw and honest – like Gord himself. “In the wake of his diagnosis, Gord only fought harder for what he believed in: social justice, environmentalism, and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. Before passing, he shined his light on the story of 12-year-old Chanie Wenjack who died from hunger and exposure after trying to find his way home from a residential school. For his work raising awareness of Indigenous issues, he was inducted as a member of the Order of Canada in 2017. “Gord did not rest from working for the issues he cared about, and his commitment and passion will continue to motivate Canadians for years to come. “On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to Gord’s family, friends, bandmates and crew members, and his many, many fans. He will be sorely missed.”

Photo courtesy of The Prime Minister’s office via facebook