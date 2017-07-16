Justin Trudeau Shares His Summer 2017 Playlist

Justin Trudeau has decided to share with us what music he’s listening to this summer by providing us with the “PM Mix” on Spotify. And there are a lot of Kool FM and Canadian artists on it like Blue Rodeo, Drake, Great Big Sea, Shawn Mendes, Ruth B., The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlan, P!nk, Alessia Cara, and Hedley. Most importantly, I’m so happy “Despacito” is on there; it wouldn’t be a summer 2017 playlist without it!

What am I listening to this summer? What should I be? Check out the PM Mix playlist on Spotify: https://t.co/HXZxCVeree pic.twitter.com/zvK7ZJuG99 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 15, 2017

Here’s the full playlist courtesy of Spotify:

Main Image via PAUL CHIASSON / THE CANADIAN PRESS