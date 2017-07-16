Listen Live

Justin Trudeau Shares His Summer 2017 Playlist

Our Prime Minister has great taste in music!

By Kool Celebrities, Music

Justin Trudeau has decided to share with us what music he’s listening to this summer by providing us with the “PM Mix” on Spotify. And there are a lot of Kool FM and Canadian artists on it like Blue Rodeo, Drake, Great Big Sea, Shawn Mendes, Ruth B., The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlan, P!nk, Alessia Cara, and Hedley. Most importantly, I’m so happy “Despacito” is on there; it wouldn’t be a summer 2017 playlist without it!

Here’s the full playlist courtesy of Spotify:

Main Image via PAUL CHIASSON / THE CANADIAN PRESS

