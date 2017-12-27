Justin Trudeau’s Face Was Everywhere This Year!

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Face has been everywhere this year! He is one of the most popular leaders in the world, and certainly took advantage of our hunky PM by putting his face on many interesting items….

For example, there is the Justin Trudeau scented Candle!

The howling wolf underwear: Trudeau edition! You can create your own yummy treats out of the PM’s face with custom cookie cutters, or stay warm in the winter with Justin Trudeau socks.

How about the Justin Tanktop…Hot! Justin shirtless riding on a moose- can’t get more Canadian than that!

And who could forget about the Justin Trudeau comic book!

Now, where’s my Justin Calendar?