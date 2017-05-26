Kaley Cuoco and Boyfriend Karl Cook Welcome a New Addition

The perfect pet for two equestrians! Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend, Karl Cook, have officially expanded their pet family. The longtime couple announced that they’d adopted an adorable dwarf mini-horse named Shmooshy on Instagram.

In addition to being absolutely adorable, Shmooshy even has her own Instagram account (@lifewithshmooshy) that has almost 25,000 followers.

In the account’s first pic, Shmooshy poses with new mom, Cuoco, rocking matching bun hairstyles.