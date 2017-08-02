Kanye West Suing for $10Million

Kanye West is suing insurance firm Lloyd’s of London for $10m over his cancelled tour.

He cancelled the final 21 dates of his Saint Pablo Tour last November and was admitted to hospital.

Lloyd’s is hinting it’ll refuse to pay out because of a medical condition, caused by marijuana use, that led to dates being called off

According to legal papers, Kayne spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on insurance with Lloyd’s to cover the costs of a cancellation but hasn’t received any payment yet.

Kanye’s Saint Pablo Tour was set to run until end of December but was called off after the rapper spent eight days in a neuropsychiatric centre at UCLA in Los Angeles.