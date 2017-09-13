Kate Hudson has irritated fans by suggesting that cesarean sections are for lazy mothers.

Kate is on the cover of Cosmo Magazine’s October issue, and when asked what she considered to be the laziest thing she’s even done; her response was “have a c-section”…

Kate has two children and her eldest Ryder, who’s now 13 was born via c-section. Naturally, this has caused an uproar on social media, with thousands taking to whatever platform to call out Kate Hudson for her “insensitive” remarks…

One Twitter user wrote: “Hey #KateHudson. Please tell me which part of major abdominal surgery is ‘Lazy?’ The procedure? The heal time? The 9 months of work prior?”