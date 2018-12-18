Kate Hudson Is Weight Watcher’s New Ambassador!

New mom Kate Hudson has been named diet firm WeightWatchers’ new ambassador. Kate says that the timing is perfect after just have her 3rd child. Kate says that she had a goal to lose 25 pounds before she started working on a new movie in the Spring.

Kate said in an interview;

You want to start getting back into shape and to get strong again and focus on your own personal health. It’s hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself.”