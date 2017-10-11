Listen Live

Kate makes her first appearance with her new baby bump

Kate looks amazing as usual with her baby bump

By Dirt/Divas

The Duchess of Cambridge is doing much better after suffering from severe morning sickness with baby number three.

She and Prince William made third first appearance since announcing that they were once again expecting and at an event for mental health yesterday.

The duke and duchess, along with Prince Harry, have been advocates for mental health, often participating in campaigns or speaking up about the cause.

