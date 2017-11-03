Kate Upton Is Reportedly Getting Married This Weekend

It appears that Kate Upton could be a married woman by the end of this weekend! Reports are out that she and her fiancé Justin Verlander will tie the knot in Italy! Kate coughed up some details on what she would like at her wedding…She said in an interview that they wanted their nuptials to be all about “fun, party, tequila, and food.”

It’s been quite a week for Justin- first leading his baseball team, The Houston Astros to become World Series champs and now marrying Kate Upton. Epic week!

The Houston Astros have their victory parade today in Texas! Kate and Justin have been dating since 2014!