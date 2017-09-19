Kate Walsh had Surgery to Removed Tumour from her brain

Kate Walsh turned from TV doctor to real-life patient in 2015 when she and her medical team discovered a tumour “the size of a small lemon” in her brain.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice” alumna opened up about her health scare during Monday’s “Today” show, sharing that her tumour was benign and that she underwent surgery to have it removed.

The experience prompted her to do what matters to her, including spending more time with family and friends and working on projects she loves, traveling and being “of service.”