Katie’ Fit-Bit: Keeping Everyone Entertained Inside

Well, it’s that time in between Christmas and New Years, a time when kids are off from school, stat holidays become holi-daze and many families going to more than one dinner.

So how do you keep everyone entertained? This is that part where we’re thankful for the internet and it’s endless possibilities.

Here are some ideas to help keep kids and adults alike entertained while indoors…

Try new Lego things without having to buy more Lego! This website, FrugalFun4Boys, gives tutorials on how to build new things with the Lego you already have.

Use all that cardboard and make some cool forts! So this site, has fancy painted cardboard forts… but I’m all about the imagination (and minimal cleanup) Got some of those fitted sheets in the cupboard and go to town!