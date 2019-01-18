Katie’s Fit-Bit: Get Outside, It’s Good For You!

So this weekend is supposed to be cold… but don’t let that stop you from actually going outside.

The cold fresh air will remind you what it’s like to be alive… even if your toes are freezing cause that’s how you’ll know your still kicking!

Need some ideas, I’ve got’em! The City of Barrie has several rinks open, including lots of volunteer run outdoor rinks! There are over 30 outdoor rinks at parks across Barrie, so lace up and hit the ice!