Listen Live

Katie’s Fit-Bit: Get Outside, It’s Good For You!

Bundle up, let's catch some snow flakes!

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Life Hacks

So this weekend is supposed to be cold… but don’t let that stop you from actually going outside.

The cold fresh air will remind you what it’s like to be alive… even if your toes are freezing cause that’s how you’ll know your still kicking!

Need some ideas, I’ve got’em! The City of Barrie has several rinks open, including lots of volunteer run outdoor rinks! There are over 30 outdoor rinks at parks across Barrie, so lace up and hit the ice!

Visit the Wye Marsh! It’s only a short drive north of Barrie to Midland, and it’s a lot of fun! There’s snowshoeing, bird watching and kids activities too! Their whole list is here!

Or you could head to Orillia and check out what they have to offer! Snow tubing, skate trails, horse drawn sleigh rides… there’s an abundance of things to do in the Sunshine City!

 

Related posts

This Girl Nails Her Cover Of Shallow!

Katie’s Fit-Bit: Personal Update

Kids Won’t Call You Back? There’s An App For That, Literally.

Katie’s Fit-Bit: Burning Those Winter Calories, But In A Fun Way

Mom Doesn’t Want To Pay Babysitter Cause The Kids Were “Easy” & The Sitter Got Ice Cream

Katie’s Fit-Bit: Keeping Everyone Entertained Inside

Rachel McAdams Shows Off Her Breast Pumps In Post-Baby Photoshoot

Katie Fit-Bit: Let’s Not Be S.A.D

[WATCH] Jimmy Fallon Freak Out With JLo During A Game