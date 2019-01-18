Katie’s Fit-Bit: Get Outside, It’s Good For You!
Bundle up, let's catch some snow flakes!
So this weekend is supposed to be cold… but don’t let that stop you from actually going outside.
The cold fresh air will remind you what it’s like to be alive… even if your toes are freezing cause that’s how you’ll know your still kicking!
Need some ideas, I’ve got’em! The City of Barrie has several rinks open, including lots of volunteer run outdoor rinks! There are over 30 outdoor rinks at parks across Barrie, so lace up and hit the ice!
Grab your kids, your friends, your mom because today is the last day to enjoy our special winter break programming! ❄️ End off the winter break on a high note with bannock roasting over an open fire, a Birds of Prey Demonstration, and as always over 25 km of beautiful trails and breathtaking views!
Or you could head to Orillia and check out what they have to offer! Snow tubing, skate trails, horse drawn sleigh rides… there’s an abundance of things to do in the Sunshine City!