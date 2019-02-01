Katie’s Fit-Bit: How’s Your Challenge Going?
Ok, time for a progress report
So, here we are, finally in in February. It seemed like January was the longest month ever so let’s all give ourselves a pat on the back.
But how are you doing on your resolutions? Weight loss, less screen time, more activity or saving money… where are you at with it?
Me? Well, I certainly haven’t lost any weight, my surprise car repair ate the savings that was started at the beginning of the year, but it’s all about perspective too.
- I haven’t gained any weight (I think.. I hate the scale) CHECK.
- More active listening with my family, slightly less screen time when at home. CHECK.
- Starting our saving my plan again (hopefully the car can follow along) CHECK.
I fully believe in positive thinking. The whole idea of glass half full and once you start looking for good things, good things will come… I like it.
If you’re not where you want to be in your goal, don’t be too hard on yourself, you’ll get there!