Katie’s Fit-Bit: How’s Your Challenge Going?

Ok, time for a progress report

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie

So, here we are, finally in in February. It seemed like January was the longest month ever so let’s all give ourselves a pat on the back.

But how are you doing on your resolutions? Weight loss, less screen time, more activity or saving money… where are you at with it?

Me? Well, I certainly haven’t lost any weight, my surprise car repair ate the savings that was started at the beginning of the year, but it’s all about perspective too.

  • I haven’t gained any weight (I think.. I hate the scale) CHECK.
  • More active listening with my family, slightly less screen time when at home. CHECK.
  • Starting our saving my plan again (hopefully the car can follow along) CHECK.

I fully believe in positive thinking. The whole idea of glass half full and once you start looking for good things, good things will come… I like it.

If you’re not where you want to be in your goal, don’t be too hard on yourself, you’ll get there!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Trying to build a snow bunker, however someone keeps filling it with snow… #snowmageddon #winter #outsideisfree #momlife #thisis3 #familytime

A post shared by Katie (@radiogirlkatie) on

