Katie’s Fit-Bit: How’s Your Challenge Going?

So, here we are, finally in in February. It seemed like January was the longest month ever so let’s all give ourselves a pat on the back.

But how are you doing on your resolutions? Weight loss, less screen time, more activity or saving money… where are you at with it?

Me? Well, I certainly haven’t lost any weight, my surprise car repair ate the savings that was started at the beginning of the year, but it’s all about perspective too.

I haven’t gained any weight (I think.. I hate the scale) CHECK.

More active listening with my family, slightly less screen time when at home. CHECK.

Starting our saving my plan again (hopefully the car can follow along) CHECK.

I fully believe in positive thinking. The whole idea of glass half full and once you start looking for good things, good things will come… I like it.

If you’re not where you want to be in your goal, don’t be too hard on yourself, you’ll get there!