Listen Live

Katie’s Fit-Bit: Week 11

How is the the second last week already!?

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Videos

Somehow this week I apparently had lots of other commitments and appointments that kept me from going to my beloved pole class… HOWEVER, that didn’t stop me from doing something fitness related!

Ok well, it almost did but I wasn’t going to let it.

So instead of trying my hand at swinging around light posts and street signs, I instead swung the resident kettle bell that’s been living in the studio. Something I haven’t done in a few weeks, and I can def feel it in my thighs. Phew!

Related posts

The CNE Has Some Crazy Food This Year

[WATCH] What Men Want Trailer

Justin Timberlake Is Also An Author

Katie’s Fit-Bit: Week 10

What Would You Do For An Ice Cream Cone?

WATCH: Bryan Adams Joins Taylor Swift On Stage In Toronto To Perform “Summer of ’69”

Emma & Lachy Wiggle Call It Quits

Dad Goes Above & Beyond To Get His Daughter Her Dream Dress

Katie’s Fit-Bit: Week 9