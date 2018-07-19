Katie’s Fit-Bit: Week 7

Woo! I am now past the halfway mark of my (self imposed) challenge!

Initially this week I had wanted to do 2 classes, but that just didn’t work out. So I made sure that when I went to Thursday’s class I did at least 103% worth of effort. And boy did I ever.

My arms currently feel like string beans that happen to be attached to my body, but it’s a good feeling of drained energy and accomplishments. There were new warm ups and spins introduced in this class, which added that extra element of challenge for this old gal.

Next week here I come!