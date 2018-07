Today was a win! I’ve only experience this type of fitness “win” while doing pole.

It’s that feeling when you nail a move/sit/spin and you don’t struggle through it. That feeling of success, accomplishment and the soreness that comes with hard work…do you know what I mean?

I even captured some of the spins I did today on Instagram. Woop woop!

< Swipe RIGHT to see the spins! >