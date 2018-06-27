Listen Live

Katie’s Fit-Bit: Wk 4

Slaying week 4

By Katie

It’s been four weeks … a long 28 days … into my fitness challenge.

This morning’s activities seemed particularly daunting because I was super grump (for no apparent reason) and was in no way motivated to do anything, let alone exercise. BUT I persevered, and did it. A whole half an hour and it was worth it, it helped my mood and I felt like I accomplished something.

Next week is going to be EXCITING! I signed up for a fitness class… but not your typical one! I’ll dish on that next week!

