Katie’s FitBit: Week 2

Here we are, week 2 of my 12 week challenge.

What I’ve learned so far:

I’m a late night carb-craver. Apparently I’ve trained myself that when I’m up late (past 10pm) I like to eat things like chips, dip, nachos…etc. So curbing that habit is hard.

Boredom snacker; either i’m tired and don’t realise it or I’m bored… but I perceive it as hunger and just eat the above mentioned foods.

Still weak and have a hard time holding my own body weight *faceplam

Some good things have come of this though! So far this week my family went for a hike in Awenda Provincial Park. I did some kettle bell swings, squats and loved that feeling. Learning lots of different recipes that I can bring to work to help myself when I get a little snacky at night.

Here’s to week 2!