Listen Live

Katie’s FitBit: Week 2

Ok carbs, you're taking a back seat now!

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Videos

Here we are, week 2 of my 12 week challenge.

What I’ve learned so far:

  • I’m a late night carb-craver. Apparently I’ve trained myself that when I’m up late (past 10pm) I like to eat things like chips, dip, nachos…etc. So curbing that habit is hard.
  • Boredom snacker; either i’m tired and don’t realise it or I’m bored… but I perceive it as hunger and just eat the above mentioned foods.
  • Still weak and have a hard time holding my own body weight *faceplam

Some good things have come of this though! So far this week my family went for a hike in Awenda Provincial Park. I did some kettle bell swings, squats and loved that feeling. Learning lots of different recipes that I can bring to work to help myself when I get a little snacky at night.

Here’s to week 2!

 

Related posts

Rebecca Black Is Making A Musical Comeback

Shawn Mendes VS James Cordon In A Busk-Off

Winning: When Your Doppelgänger Is A Celeb