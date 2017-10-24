Katy Perry Crashed a wedding

Getting married is already one of the greatest days in a person’s life. And for a St. Louis couple, that day was made even more special when Katy Perry crashed their wedding reception.

Bride Hayley Rosenblum and her groom Blonie Dudney were enjoying their wedding reception at the Four Seasons hotel in St. Louis on Saturday night (Oct. 21) when Katy Perry and her entire dance troupe stopped in to see what was going on.

Perry was in St. Louis for a concert and staying at the same Four Seasons hotel when she saw the wedding reception and decided to crash it. She stopped in took pictures and even danced with the bride!