Katy Perry Has A New Christmas Song Out

Katy Perry is gifting us with a new original Christmas song this holiday season! It’s called Cosy Little Christmas!

For all my friends secretly buying their tree already 🎁 SURPRISE! 🎁 Christmas comes early!🎄Stream my new original song #CozyLittleChristmas only on @AmazonMusic now! https://t.co/LAdQo7Sdds ❤️💚❤💚❤ pic.twitter.com/3miJsxDj8h — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 15, 2018

John Legend, and Gwen Stefani are also releasing Christmas songs or albums this year!