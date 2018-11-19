Listen Live

Katy Perry Has A New Christmas Song Out

Merry Christmas to us all!

By Dirt/Divas

Katy Perry is gifting us with a new original Christmas song this holiday season! It’s called Cosy Little Christmas!

John Legend, and Gwen Stefani are also releasing Christmas songs or albums this year!

