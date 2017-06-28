Katy Perry has a new title!

Four music acts are among the 25 most influential people on the internet, according to a new list by TIME. Katy Perry, Rihanna, Chance the Rapper, and Korean Boy band BTS made the cut, along with the likes of U.S. president Donald Trump, author J.K. Rowling, and Canadian model Gigi Gorgeous.

The third annual TIME list is compiled based on the person’s global impact on social media and overall ability to drive news.

Perry was singled out as the first person to pass 100 million followers on Twitter and credited for her recent promotional 96-hour livestream — “the closest any major entertainer has come to giving fans the kind of ‘real’ intimacy that social media purports to provide.”