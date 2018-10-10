Katy Perry Is Ready To Chill

Katy Perry says she’s just going to chill for a while. Meaning we won’t be hearing any new Katy Music anytime soon. Her last album “Witness” wasn’t a great success Katy says she’s not going to rush her next project. Katy says that she’s been making music since she was 9 and with all her attention on that, she’s neglected other areas of her life. Katy admits that she’s battled with her mental health over the past year and is learning a better life balance.