Katy Perry Just Paid $50,000 For A Date With Her Own Boyfriend!

That's one expensive date!

By Dirt/Divas

Imagine paying $50,000 for a date with your own person- That’s what Katy Perry did at a charity auction…

Orlando Bloom and Katy are back together and it doesn’t appear that Katy is going to let him get away this time… Katy was at a One Love Concert In Malibu and was encouraging members of the audience to bid on a date with Orland consisting of a motorcycle ride and lunch with him…

That means when you’re on the bike with him, you’re holding on- So you can hold onto Orlando Bloom for 45 minutes.

At one point a $20,000 bid came in from a women named Laura, but It appears that Katy couldn’t bare to see her man be held by another…

Katy said, “Laura, I’m sorry – I’m buying it for $50,000.”

The One Love concert was organized to raise funds following the devastating wildfires in the state of California last month.

