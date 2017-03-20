Katy Perry ‘kissed a girl’ and ‘did more than that’

Katy Perry has confessed to experimenting sexually with girls beyond just kissing, insisting her curiosity got the better of her during her religious upbringing. She attended the Human Rights Campaign Gala on Saturday and while accepting the National Equality Award at the ceremony- Katy quoting the lyrics from 2008 ‘I kissed a girl and I liked it.’ Truth be told, I did more than that.”

Shawn Mendes is said to star in the upcoming movie musical, Summer of Love.

It’s been reported that the details about this musical are ‘strictly on a need-to-know basis’ however, the Canadian director behind the film, Ivan Reitman, personally asked for Shawn to be a part of this new project. Based on the information that has been released about the film, Summer of Love is a ‘road trip film’ which means only one thing … SHAWN AND HIS GUITAR!

No word on when the movie will be released, until than….Shawn takes the stage at the ACC on Fri. August 11th and Sat. August 12th and he’s bringing along Charlie Puth!

The Weeknd had quite the Weekend in Toronto…

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were spotted around Toronto this week doing couply things, with a celebrity twist of course. They reportedly rented out an entire movie theatre to watch “Get Out” (which would have cost them about $1,500 plus tax), and an “eyewitness” said they ordered two popcorns, two chocolate bars, packs of Sour Patch Kids, three Diet Cokes and two gin and tonics.

It was a record breaking weekend for ‘Beauty and the Beast. The film ended up taking in $350 Million worldwide!

That now makes it the biggest March opening ever, and one of the top 10 openings of all time. It’s also now the #1 PG Rated film opening both in North America and overseas. The film’s budget was around $160 million, and estimates show it will likely remain in the #1 position for another week or two. At least!