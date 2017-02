It’s been a good week for pop music fans!

First, Lady Gaga released a surprise video for her new single John Wayne, and now Katy Perry has dropped her new track Chained to the Rhythm! It’s Perry’s first single since the song she wrote (Rise) for the NBC’s Olympic Promo last year.

The song also features Bob Marley’s grandson, Skip.

Listen below:

(Feature Image Courtesy of Katy Perry/Instagram)