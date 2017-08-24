Katy Perry Releases New Video For ‘Swish Swish’

Katy Perry is doing her best Space Jam imitation in her newest video. Swish Swish featuring Nicki Minaj was released Thursday. The star-studded clips has cameos from Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things, Jenna Ushkowitz from Glee, Molly Shannon and Terry Crews.

So far, the video has been garnering mixed reviews.

I SWEAR IT WAS THE FUNNIEST AND THE BEST VIDEO EVER! Dead 😂😂😂@KATYPERRY YOU SLAYYYY LOVE YOU #SwishSwishMusicVideo #SwishSwish pic.twitter.com/YORL2P4QIB — Katheryn (@perrysmylifee) August 24, 2017

i like the song but the Swish Swish video is literally stale memes and recycled punchlines from parody music videos — Kyle Sanford (@clubkidwannabe) August 24, 2017

The Swish Swish video is ridiculous and silly and feels like the most Katy Perry thing she has done all year. — Sam Atkins (@Atkins_Sam) August 24, 2017