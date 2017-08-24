Listen Live

Katy Perry Releases New Video For ‘Swish Swish’

Going Back To Those Classic Quirky Katy Perry Videos

Katy Perry is doing her best Space Jam imitation in her newest video. Swish Swish featuring Nicki Minaj was released Thursday. The star-studded clips has cameos from Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things, Jenna Ushkowitz from Glee, Molly Shannon and Terry Crews.

So far, the video has been garnering mixed reviews.

