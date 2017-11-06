Kayaker Pulled From Frigid Waters Near Lefroy

A water rescue in the waters off Alcona. Emergency crews called out just after 2:00, to the shoreline near 6th Line and Houston Ave. after a kayaker fell out of his craft in rough waters. South Simcoe Police say the 20-year-old man had been drifting in the frigid water for over an hour, hypothermia treated by paramedics on land. Police credit the man’s personal flotation device for saving his life, and remind everyone the conditions this time of year are not favourable for small watercraft.