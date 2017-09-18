Listen Live

Kelly Clarkson says she’s fine with losing Millions!

It's not about the money!

By Dirt/Divas

Kelly Clarkson opened up about willingly losing millions after refusing to publish her name alongside producer and collaborator Dr. Luke for her hit “My Life Would Suck Without You” in an interview with a New York radio station.

Since the highly publicized legal battle between Kesha and Luke, a number of celebrities have shown their support by refusing to work with the producer.

By taking her name off of the song’s writing credits, Clarkson will be losing out on royalty payments.

