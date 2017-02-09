Kelly Ripa’s Husband Does What After Sex?

Kelly Ripa revealed an intimate secret to her audience and now the world yesterday on her show when her husband Mark Consuelos, was co-hosting with her. She said, that after “Special Married time” Mark is “mean” after making love. “He’s immediately mean to me afterwards and I don’t like that,” she shared as a smiling Consuelos sat next to her. “I think it’s bizarre. He becomes short with me, like irritated.” “I’m like, ‘Oh, now you’re irritated?'” Ripa jokingly continued. “You were so loving three minutes ago!”

The iconic jacket worn by Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing is about to be auctioned off.

The Hollywood-based auctioneer company is selling several other pieces connected to the actor… The jacket from Dirty Dancing is valued at between $4000 to $6000. Other items include an SNL script, a T-shirt he wore in the movie “Ghost” as well as a surfboard from “Point Break”….The auction goes at Julien’s Auctions Gallery in LA from April 28th to 29th….

Netflix is getting into the toy and swag business.

The company has posted a job opening for a “senior manager, licensing, merchandising and promotion. “- It wants to plunge into fan swag. It said it is looking to sell books, comics, gaming toys, collectibles, soundtracks and apparel tied to its original shows. The company hopes by selling “Orange is the new Black” jumpsuits, and Something Strange T-shirts and coffee mugs, it will reach more people.

President Trump was in a nation security brief when this tweet went out!

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” he tweeted. Nordstrom announced last week that it would no longer carry Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing and accessories. The president went on Twitter to defend his daughter — who is also a close White House adviser. Nordstrom said in a statement that the brand wasn’t selling and that this was a decision made in January! Since Nordstrom pulled the brand, other US companies have been backing off the Ivanka Trump line. Now there is a call for The Bay to pull the line also…..