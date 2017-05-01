Kendall Jenner Photoshop-Bomber Is One Of The Funniest Things On The Internet
Fun With Photoshop!
Instagrammer Kirby Jenner combines his excellent Photoshop skills with his affinity for fashion model and reality television star Kendall Jenner and the result is one of the most hilarious accounts going.
Kirby Jenner regularly shares photos of himself ‘shopped into the 21-year-old’s own images. From one-upping her eating a sandwich in some courtside seats to invading her surfboard photo shoot with a jetpack, @kirbyjenner keeps the laughs coming.
Here’s a look at some of his work: