Kesha teams up with Dolly Parton!

Kesha has announced her new album Rainbow will feature a collaboration with Dolly Parton. The pair recorded a duet of Parton’s 1980 classic “Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You.”

Kesha’s mom, Rosemary Patricia “Sebe” Sebert, co-wrote the song and Kesha recorded it for a previous project, her 2013 Deconstructed EP. Kesha released “Praying,” her first single in more than two years, just last week to rave reviews!

Fans will hear Parton’s “Old Flames Can’t Hold a Candle to You” collaboration with the singer when Rainbow drops on Aug. 11.