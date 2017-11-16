Keswick Girl Commanded To Get into Unknown Van, But Called Police Instead

Police in Keswick are looking for the driver of a white work van after a young girl was told to get into it. York Regional Police say a 13-year-old girl was walking along Annamaria Drive when the van pulled next to her, just before 2:00 Wednesday afternoon. The male driver reportedly rolled down the window slightly and yelled at the girl to get in. Instead, she did the smart thing and ran back to school to call the police. Despite a search of the area by ground and air, no white van was located. Suspect Vehicle:

White work van, possibly a Chevrolet Astro or GMC Safari

Black skirting on the bottom

Black roof racks

Tinted driver and passenger windows

No side rear windows

No distinct markings or damage

Being driven by an unknown man

This is a good time for parents to learn about and review ways to protect their children from potential dangers. Here’s what children need to know:

Their name, age, telephone number, address, city and province. This can be done through rhyme or song

How to contact their parents at any time, by memorizing cell or work numbers

How and under what circumstances to call 9-1-1

To never approach or enter a stranger’s vehicle. A responsible adult would never ask a child for directions or any other question for that matter

Make sure they know they have a right to say “no” to an adult, especially when the adult is asking them to do something they have been taught is wrong or feels uncomfortable. Reminding children of this right is important because children are taught from a young age to respect adults

To always tell parents where they will be and to never enter someone’s home without their parent’s permission

If they think they are being followed or are in danger they should run home or to a public place. If someone grabs them, they should try to get away, yelling and screaming while doing so

It is important to play in safe areas, never take shortcuts and stick with a buddy whenever possible

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police #3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7341, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS