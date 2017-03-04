Keswick Woman Seriously Hurt In Snowy Innisfil Crash

Four people were hurt – one taken to hospital in Toronto, after one of many crashes in the snow Friday afternoon. This one happened on 20th Sideroad of Innisfil near Shore Acres Drive. South Simcoe Polcie say one vehicle crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic around 4:30 pm. A 32 year old Keswick woman taken to a trauma centre in Toronto. A man, woman and two year old girl were treated for minor injuries; a two month old girl was barely scratched. The roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated.