Ketchup Caviar Anyone?

When you think Caviar, you think fancy, elegant, expensive! But perhaps it doesn’t have to be… Heinz is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a new product called Ketchup Caviar!

It’s basically how it sounds… a small round capsule fills with its ketchup! It’s a limited edition delicacy for those who really love ketchup!

According to the video released the goal is to help ketchup loving couples have an ‘Exquisite Valentine’s Day Experience.”

There are only 150 jars available and they are not for sale…If you want one, all you have to do is respond on twitter @HeinzKetchupCaviar and use the hashtag #sweeps. Tell them your thoughts on their new product!