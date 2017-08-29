Kevin Hart is calling on fellow celebs to help out after Hurricane Harvey!

Taxes is still in the path of this epic hurricane which is going to drop a year’s worth of rain by Sunday. The State has already seen about 30 inches with more rain to come. The effects of this storm will last for years!

Kevin Hart is challenging other celebs to donate $25,000 to the Red Cross to help out in the area affected by Harvey.

The specific celebrities he has already called out to match his gift are The Rock, Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and Jerry Seinfeld, but he says to expect new ones each day.

He says he is putting the spotlight on them to get busy and donate. Aside from shaming them, there’s another problem; some celebrities want to make charitable donations without publicity. This kind of forces their hand to go public when they view charity as something they do because they want to, not for publicity.

HOW YOU CAN HELP!

American Red Cross. To donate visit redcross.org, call 1- 800-RED CROSS or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The Salvation Army: To donate visit givesalvationarmy.org or call 1-800-725-2769.

