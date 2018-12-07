Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscar Host

Within hours of Kevin Hart being announced as the 2019 Oscar Host, he has stepped down! After the announcement was made there was an outcry over previous anti-gay tweets by the comedian. Hart posted on Twitter early Friday an apology to the LGBTQ community for his past words. Hart made the choice to step down because he did not want to be a distraction on the night!

One of the tweets reads:

In a 2010 stand-up special, Hart said “if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.”

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

On Thursday before he decided to step away- Kevin took to Instagram with this message;