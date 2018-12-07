Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscar Host
Within hours of Kevin Hart being announced as the 2019 Oscar Host, he has stepped down! After the announcement was made there was an outcry over previous anti-gay tweets by the comedian. Hart posted on Twitter early Friday an apology to the LGBTQ community for his past words. Hart made the choice to step down because he did not want to be a distraction on the night!
One of the tweets reads:
In a 2010 stand-up special, Hart said “if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.”
I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.
— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018
On Thursday before he decided to step away- Kevin took to Instagram with this message;
Stop looking for reasons to be negative…Stop searching for reasons to be angry….I swear I wish you guys could see/feel/understand the mental place that I am in. I am truly happy people….there is nothing that you can do to change that…NOTHING. I work hard on a daily basis to spread positivity to all….with that being said. If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m in love with the man that I am becoming. You LIVE and YOU LEARN & YOU GROW & YOU MATURE. I live to Love….Please take your negative energy and put it into something constructive. Please….What’s understood should never have to be said. I LOVE EVERYBODY…..ONCE AGAIN EVERYBODY. If you choose to not believe me then that’s on you….Have a beautiful day