Kevin Hart Will Host The Academy Awards Next Year!

It looks like comedian Kevin Hart will host the 2019 Academy Awards next year! Kevin took to social media to confirm the news and express his excitement saying that is has always been a dream to “Front the Oscars.”

“For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same… I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to (sic),” Hart writes.

Kevin replaces Jimmy Kimmel who has played host for the past two years! The 2019 Academy Awards will be held on February 24!

Kevin has been hired in hopes that he may draw more of an audience as ratings for the awards show has been down with last year’s show hitting an all time low of 26.5 million viewers tuning in.